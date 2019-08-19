Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) and ILO Country Director Chang-Hee Lee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Van Binh, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 19 for Chang-Hee Lee, Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Vietnam.



Congratulating ILO on its 100th founding anniversary, Binh lauded its support for Vietnam in labour and sustainable socio-economic development via building relevant laws.



He asked ILO to continue assisting Vietnam in fine-tuning labour laws in accordance with international standards, building workforce amid digital era, developing labour market and training new skills.



Vietnam is ready to join international conventions, including labour conventions in the process of global economic integration, he said.



Lee, for his part, affirmed that ILO will continue helping Vietnam with labour legislation, employment, social welfare while building strategies to address climate change challenges and develop green jobs, upgrade socio-economic conditions to lift Vietnam out of middle-income trap.-VNA