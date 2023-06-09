At the reception. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led by its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.



Mai expressed her pleasure with the sound development of special friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples of the two countries. She informed the guest about a number of key tasks that the CPV is implementing, including mass mobilisation work and the relationship between the Party and the people.

She said that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has changed from a country with a poverty rate of 58% to a middle-income country in the world. She went on to say that the CPV is reviewing 40 years of implementation of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, including analysing specific domestic and international situations to improve the effectiveness of policy making in the coming period.



For his part, CPI-M General Secretary Yechury informed the host of the fruitful results of meetings with representatives of leaders of central agencies of the CPV, affirming that the exchanged contents are of reference value for the CPI-M to carry out its resolutions and tasks in the coming time.



On this occasion, Yechury briefed Mai about the situation in India, priorities of CPI-M as well as the task of rallying the working people, strengthening cooperation with left-wing, democratic forces to protect the rights and interests of workers as well as expanding CPI-M's influence and position in the political arena.



Previously, the CPI-M delegation had talks with Le Hoai Trung, a member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee for External Relations, during which the two sides discussed specific measures to strengthen relations between the two parties and countries.



The delegation also had working sessions with Pham Tat Thang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilisation, and leaders of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. At the sessions, the delegation was briefed on Vietnam's recent socio-economic development, the CPV's orientations and goals on Party building, anti-corruption and the relationship between the Party and the people./.