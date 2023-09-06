Politics US promotes cooperation with Vietnam based on mutual understanding and trust: Diplomat US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper met with the media on September 6 to provide information about the upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., noting that one of the US’s objectives is to promote bilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and trust.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian PMs meet on ASEAN summit sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Jakarta on September 6, as both leaders are in Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled for September 5-7.

Politics President welcomes leader of Japanese House of Councillors President Vo Van Thuong received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics Leaders affirm coordination to deepen Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol have affirmed their commitments to continue close coordination to develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a more profound and comprehensive manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.