Party official receives President of Japanese House of Councillors
Truong Thi Mai (R), Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, receives President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa in Hanoi on September 6. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa in Hanoi on September 6.
Expressing her delight at the sound development of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Mai noted that bilateral political trust has been increasingly enhanced, while high-level exchanges have been regularly held. She affirmed that Vietnam consistently values the bilateral ties and highly appreciates Japan's development cooperation and investment in Vietnam.
Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, suggested the Japanese House of Councillors pay attention to and urge the Japanese Government to provide new-generation ODA for Vietnam, and support Vietnam in the process of transition to green and clean energy, and digital transformation. Both sides should promote high-level visits and people-to-people exchanges and make the most of the positive and favourable aspects of their relationship.
The Party official thanked Japan for and proposed the Japanese side continue its policy support and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in the Northeast Asian country. She also suggested the two sides collaborate closely at international and regional multilateral forums.
For his part, Otsuji stressed that Japan highly treasures its relationship with Vietnam. He praised the vibrant exchanges between lawmakers of the two countries, with the two friendship parliamentarians' groups playing a vital role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and their legislative bodies.
Members of the Japanese delegation affirmed that the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations serves as a starting point for the next five decades of their friendship and cooperation. They believed that both nations share many common interests and supported their increasing exchanges of high-level delegations as well as people-to-people and parliamentarian-to-parliamentarian exchanges. They hoped Vietnam will share its experiences regarding the participation of women in politics and society.
The delegates noted that Japan is willing to share technology in transport infrastructure and assist Vietnam in digital transformation and green transition, with many Japanese businesses expressing interest in investing in the Vietnamese market.
Highly appreciating the contributions of Vietnamese expatriates in Japan to the host country’s socio-economic development, they expressed their readiness to create favourable legal frameworks and conditions for the Vietnamese community./.
