Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) receives Assistant US Trade Representative for Services and Investment Daniel Bahar in Hanoi on November 8 (Photo: VNA)

– Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC)’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh received Assistant US Trade Representative for Services and Investment Daniel Bahar in Hanoi on November 8, asking the US side to increase dialogues in a bid to promptly handle trade barriers.Welcoming Bahar’s working trip, Binh, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the CPVCC, reiterated that the Vietnamese Party and State have always and will continue to pay special attention to the bilateral relations, with economic-trade ties being seen as an important pillar.He noted that bilateral economic and trade links have enjoyed great progress recently and continue to be a driving force in the Vietnam-US relationship, thus meeting the expectations of their people.Vietnam will push ahead with improving the business and investment climate and creating more favourable conditions for US firms to do business in the country, the official said.Binh also asked the Office of the US Trade Representative to increase the sharing of information and maintain the upward trend of Vietnam-US economic and trade ties.For his part, Bahar said he is impressed with the steady economic growth of Vietnam, expressing his hope to keep enhancing bilateral economic and trade partnerships between the two nations.–VNA