Party, State guarantee resources for legal training: State President
The Party and State ensure resources for legal training to meet the requirements of judicial reform, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in Hanoi on April 29.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting looked into the implementation of a project on building the Hanoi Law University and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law into key educational institutions for training legal officers, and another on turning the Academy of Justice into a major training centre for judicial positions.
The President lauded the achievements made in implementation, which, he said, demonstrates these educational institutions’ efforts in promoting their name and prestige in legal training.
He also identified limitations in the work, saying that due attention has yet to be paid during training to the ethics and morality in judicial positions.
Phuc urged relevant agencies to create optimal conditions for these educational institutions to expand their operations, improve educational quality, and boost coordination with courts and people’s procuracy systems.
The meeting also mulled a project on solutions to enhance the control of the quality of legal training.
The President ordered the building of the project in accordance with the orientations set by the committee, and asked the Ministry of Education and Training to name a specific deadline for the rearrangement of 95 legal training establishments nationwide./.