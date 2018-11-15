Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong attends a music performance with local residents in Hoan Kiem district’s Nguyen Du ward (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong joined a great national unity festival with locals in his residential area in Nguyen Du ward, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi on November 14.



The event was held to celebrate the 88th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF).



Together with local residents, Trong reviewed the glorious tradition of the VFF since its establishment and the achievements it has made in building new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas.



He praised the VFF for initiating the event to uphold the spirit of solidarity among the public.



He applauded local residents for upholding a spirit of solidarity to ensure political security and social order in residential areas.



Local residents had continued to support each other in economic development to improve their living conditions, he noted. The area no longer had any poor households and all children had access to education.



Agreeing with local residents’ development plans and tasks for next year, Trong asked them to continue to unite and abide by policies of the Party, State and Hanoi in order to ensure security and social order. - VNA