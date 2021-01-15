Passengers experience first flight by Vietravel Airlines
Vietravel Airlines is a rookie in Vietnam’s aviation industry. It provides air travel services and inbound/outbound tours. Its first charter flight from Hanoi to Phu Quoc island city (Kien Giang province) took off on January 7 and returned on January 10.
-
First passengers on charter flight from Hanoi to Phu Quoc island are excited with their upcoming joyful holiday (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Passengers proactively wear face masks as a protective measure against unpredictable developments of COVID-19 outbreak (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The flight from Noi Bai international airport to Phu Quoc international airport lasts 2 hours 10 minutes (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Flight attendants serve meals for passengers on the flight (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Many passengers speak highly of the meals having been served (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Inflight magazine Vietraveler is designed with Vietravel Airline’s brand identity colours of dark blue and turmeric yellow (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Vietravel Airlines aircraft (Photo: Vietnam+)