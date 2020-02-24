Passengers from RoK forced to fill out health declaration forms
Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of confirmed new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).
At an airport in Vietnam - illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
The information was announced in a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on February 24.
In order to prevent the disease from entering Vietnam, the MoH has asked the People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide to direct concerned agencies to apply medical declaration for all people from the RoK entering Vietnam at all border gates and airports.
Medical quarantine measures must be applied if passengers show signs of cough, fever, shortness of breath, and respiratory disease, the ministry said.
The international medical quarantine, preventive medicine, and disease control centres are responsible for printing and distributing medical declaration forms, which are provided free of charge at border gates.
Meanwhile, medical quarantine staff are required to check and store passengers' medical declarations, the ministry added./.