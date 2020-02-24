Health Da Nang quarantines two persons from coronavirus-hit areas The central city of Da Nang has quarantined two Vietnamese people as they showed signs of fever after returning from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and northern Vinh Phuc province, which reported many cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

Health Returnees from RoK’s coronavirus-hit areas under strict observation Hanoi has ordered strict observation for anyone returning from the Republic of Korea’s coronavirus-hit Daegu city and Gyeongsangbuk province in the latest attempt to contain the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Vietnamese warned not to travel to coronavirus-hit areas in RoK The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea has recommended Vietnamese citizens to avoid travel to areas that are affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vulnerable to the virus in the country as warned by local competent agencies.

Health US lauds Vietnam’s medical capacity The US stands ready to cooperate with Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), US officials said at a recent meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.