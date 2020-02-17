Health Infographic Coronavirus outbreak: Developments from Feb.1-14, 2020 A total of 65,213 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded globally as of 7:00 on February 14. The death toll had reached 1,486, with 1,483 in mainland China, and three recorded outside mainland China.

Health Treatment options for coronavirus to be studied Vietnamese scientists will test the effectiveness and safety of using HIV/AIDS medication to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Chinese father and son discharged from hospital One more Chinese patient was discharged from a Ho Chi Minh City hospital on Feb. 12 after three weeks of treatment for novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of cases clear of the virus in Vietnam to seven.

Health Permanent working team sent to Vinh Phuc to help fight Covid-19 The Health Ministry reported on February 13 that it has sent materials and a permanent working team to the northern province of Vinh Phuc to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).