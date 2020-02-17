Patient in HCM City tested negative for novel coronavirus
A US citizen under treatment against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in HCM City was tested negative for the virus, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Director of the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases on February 17.
The patient receives treatment at the HCM City-based Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)
The patient, born in 1974, is the third confirmed case in Vietnam. He was tested negative for the virus on five consecutive days from February 12 to 16 and is now in stable conditions.
With this result, he could be discharged from the hospital, Dr Chau affirmed.
The patient arrived in Vietnam on January 16 after spending two hours at an airport in China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of COVID-19. He was brought to the HCM City-based hospital on January 31.
As of February 17, all the three COVID-19 patients in HCM City were given the all-clear.
So far, Vietnam has confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19 infection, and seven of them have been cured./.
