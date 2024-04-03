PCC's Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures against Party organisations, members
The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission convened its 39th meeting in Hanoi on April 2 and 3, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and some relevant Party organisations and members.
Implementing a decision made at its 37th session, the Inspection Commission decided to remove Nguyen Hong Minh, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director General of the MoLISA’s Directorate of Vocational Training, from all of his Party positions.
It also issued warnings against the Party Committee of the Directorate of Vocational Training for the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, and Nguyen Ngoc Phi, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Duong Duc Lan, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Training; and Pham Quang Phung, Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the Department of Planning-Finance under the MoLISA.
The Inspection Commission reprimanded the Standing Board of the MoLISA’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 term, and Truong Anh Dung, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Training.
It proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider and discipline the MoLISA’s Party Civil Affairs Committee for the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 terms, Dao Ngoc Dung, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Pham Thi Hai Chuyen, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and Huynh Van Ti, former member of the Party Central Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
At the meeting, the Inspection Commission also mulled over the case of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Court of Kon Tum province, and some concerned Party organisations and members.
It gave a warning against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Court of Kon Tum province for the 2020-2025 term, and Do Thi Kim Thu, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chief Judge of the People’s Court of Kon Tum province.
Nguyen Tien Tang, member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy Chief Judge of the provincial People's Court, was reprimanded. The Inspection Commission opined on reports proposing the issuance of disciplinary measures against some members of Party organisations in Quang Ngai, Vinh Phuc, Dak Lak and Binh Phuoc provinces.
It proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider and discipline Le Viet Chu, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee of Quang Ngai province.
The Inspection Commission also suggested the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider disciplinary measures against Pham Hoang Anh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Phuc province; and Doan Huu Long, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Health of Dak Lak province; and Dang Gia Dung, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Construction of Dak Nong province, as well as Ma Ly Phuoc, member of the provincial Party Committee and Deputy Head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Mass Mobilisation of Binh Phuoc province for their wrongdoings.
For the cases relating to permanent members of the Party Committees of Cao Bang province and Can Tho City, the Inspection Commission asked them to carry forward their achievements, and seriously review, draw lessons and promptly correct their wrongdoings and shortcomings in leadership as pointed out.
Similar requests were also made for the Standing Board and permanent members of the Party Committee of Quang Tri province./.