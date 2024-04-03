Politics Vatican Secretary for Relations with States to visit Vietnam from April 9-14 Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, will visit Vietnam from April 9-14 at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, the office of the conference announced on April 3.

Politics Congratulations to Portuguese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 3 sent a message of congratulations to Luís Montenegro on his appointment as Prime Minister of Portugal.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Vice Chairman holds talks with Hungarian counterpart The Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership has grown soundly across various sectors, with the countries’ parliamentary cooperation thriving on both bilateral and multilateral fronts, stated Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Quang Phuong at his recent talks with Márta Mátrai, First Deputy of the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Budapest.