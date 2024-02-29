Society Vietnam advised to promote development of forest-based ecotourism Boasting great resources of forest and forest land, Vietnam is advised to develop forest ecosystem services, especially forest-based ecotourism to create jobs and improve incomes for locals, contributing to sustainable poverty reduction among mountainous communities.

Society Hanoi welcomes 2.1 million visitors in February The number of visitors to Hanoi in February is estimated at 2.18 million, including nearly 383,000 foreigners, up 7.1% and 15% year-on-year respectively, the municipal Tourism Department reported on February 28.

Society Vietnam Fatherland Front receives 21 solidarity houses for poor families President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has praised the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) for its donation of 21 solidarity houses to support poor families in Dien Bien and other northwestern provinces.

Society Vietnam National Mine Action Centre celebrates 10th founding anniversary The Vietnam National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) on February 28 held a meeting with representatives of embassies of countries, international organisations, and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to celebrate its 10th founding anniversary (March 4, 2014 - 2024).