Pedagogical certification for foreign English teachers announced
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced a certification programme for foreign teachers at English and computer science centres in Vietnam.
The programme's curriculum comprises 10 topics on English teaching knowledge, techniques and skills, and an internship.(Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced a certification programme for foreign teachers at English and computer science centres in Vietnam.
The programme is designed for those who are competent in English but do not have adequate pedagogical skills to teach in language centres. These include native English speakers with a college degree, and college graduates with an English-taught degree or a level-5 language certificate according to Vietnam’s six-level foreign language competency framework.
Foreign teachers who possess a college degree in English teaching, or have competency in the language with an English teaching certificate, are not required to undertake this course.
Training focus includes classroom management and organisation, lesson planning, testing and evaluation, technology application, as well as using and developing teaching materials.
The programme is issued in alignment with the regulations on teacher standards as stated in Circular 21/2018/TT-BGDĐT.
Its curriculum comprises 10 topics on English teaching knowledge, techniques and skills, and an internship, totalling 160 class sessions.
Core modules include the fundamentals of Vietnam’s context and culture, education system, preschool and K-12 programmes, and the current regulations on teaching and learning.
Learners will be equipped with English teaching methods for language skill improvement (listening, speaking, reading and writing), for Vietnamese children and adolescents, as well as technology application, evaluation methods and developing teaching materials.
The programme details also list regulations on the standards and requirements for educational institutions offering the course regarding teaching staff, learning materials and certificate issuance following course completion.
Eligible institutions include pedagogical schools and universities with an English teaching department.
They are required to demonstrate the ability to develop the training programme, evaluate learning materials and organise classes, while also having sufficient technical infrastructure for information storage, references and feedback for improvement, according to current laws and regulations./.