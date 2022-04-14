Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 organising committee inspects preparations for cycling events in Hoa Binh A delegation of the 31st Southeast Asia (SEA) Games Organising Committee, led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, had a working session with the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province, focusing on preparations for the cycling competition.

Culture - Sports Football body discusses preparatory works for competition at SEA Games 31 Acting President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on April 12 chaired a meeting with its Board of General Secretariat and relevant offices to discuss the organisation of football events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Huge task for Vietnamese volleyball teams at SEA Games Vietnam's male volleyball team are going for gold at the 31st Southeast Asian Games while the women hope to better the silver medal they won at the last event.