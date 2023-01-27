People return in droves to HCM City after Tet
The last day of the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 20-26 saw people return to HCM City in droves, with all local bus and train stations filled with crowds, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport serving 913 flights and 144,871 passengers, a record daily number since the beginning of the holiday.
Tet is the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese in a year, and most people return to their hometown for family reunion on the occasion, creating an exodus of traffic out of big cities at the beginning of the holiday and vice versa at the end of the holiday.
A representative of Mien Dong bus station, the largest bus station of the city, said that on January 26, the station received about 40,000 passengers, while the Mien Tay bus station saw more than 3,000 passengers.
Passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)Despite the high number of travellers, thanks to effective measures rolled out by local authorities, congestions did not happen in the airport as well as bus and train stations.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Trong Son, Vice Director of the Road-Railway Traffic Police Office under the Department of Public Security of HCM City said that the traffic police force of the city will continue to mobilise 100% of personnel and coordinate with relevant forces to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement.
HCM City is the largest economic hub in the south of Vietnam. In 2022, the city’s economy was estimated to grow by 9.03%, surpassing the set target of 6-6.5%. In 2023, it aims to achieve an economic growth of between 7.5%-8%./.