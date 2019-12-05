People's Army of Vietnam accompanying nation over 75 years
Officers and soldiers of the Second Field Hospital No. 2 bid farewell to their relatives and set out on missions at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
A soldier of the Second Field Hospital No. 2 bids farewell to his relatives before setting out on missions at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
A meal of soldiers and people after harvesting rice (Photo: VNA)
Long An province's soldiers help people harvest rice in Tan Hung border district (Photo: VNA)
The Border Guards and soldiers of the 356 National Economic Delegation help farmers cultivate wet rice in Vang Ma Chai commune, Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province (Photo: VNA)
Doctor of Military Medical Clinic - National Economic Delegation 365 examine kid patient in Pa Vay Su commune, Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province (Photo: VNA)
Thanh Hoa Border Guards teach people in Na Meo village, Na Meo commune, Quan Son district (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers help people overcome the consequences of natural disasters (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers participate in building embankments to shield sea waves (Photo: VNA)
Supplying clean water for Khmer people areas in Soc Trang province (Photo: VNA)
The People's Army of Vietnam not only fights for the people of Vietnam, but also for peoples in the world, especially the peoples of Laos and Cambodia. In the photo: Tens of thousands of people of the capital of Phnom Penh stand along the two sides of the road, and pay tribute to Vietnamese volunteers who fulfilled their international mission back to the country in June 1984 (Photo: VNA)
A Cambodian woman brings jaggery water to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers (Photo: VNA)
At all times, the Vietnam People's Army is always an absolute loyal and trustworthy support of the people. In the photo: Border guard soldier Ngo Duy Nhung rescued this child from the rubble in a struggle to protect the northern border of the country in February 1979 (Photo: VNA)
During the resistance wars, the people stood side by side with the army. In the photo: The militia elders in collaboration with soldiers shot American airplanes, making the victory of Ham Rong, April 3 and 4, 1965 (Photo: VNA)
Militia loads bullets, serves the campaign in the war against the US Army (Photo: VNA)
The main units of the army marched to the liberation of Saigon in 1975 (Photo: VNA)