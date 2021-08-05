Politics Overcoming war consequences significant to Vietnam-US relations: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Ha Kim Ngoc has underscored the importance of overcoming the consequences of war, especially the search for Vietnamese soldiers who died or missing in the war, to the process of reconciliation and healing war wounds between the US and Vietnam, thus promoting the comprehensive development of Vietnam - US relations.

Politics Vietnamese and Omani Deputy FMs hold phone talks Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu on August 3 held phone talks with his Omani counterpart, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthy, to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern.