PepsiCo gains permission to build food factory in Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ha Nam province on December 19 handed over an investment registration certificate to a PepsiCo food production project of the PepsiCo Vietnam Foods Company Limited to invest in Dong Van I industrial park in Duy Tien commune.

Covering an area of 80,000 sq.m, the project has a total investment capital of more than 2 trillion VND (82.2 million USD) with a capacity of over 23,000 tonnes of all kinds of snacks a year. The project is expected to complete construction in the third quarter of 2025.

Speaking at the conference, chairman of the provincial People's Committee Truong Quoc Huy said the project will actively contribute to improving the province’s industrial production value in particular and socio-economic development in general. He requested relevant departments and branches to create favourable conditions to help the company carry out administrative procedures as well as remove obstacles in the construction process.

The chairman also asked the company to focus on financial and human resources in order to implement the project on schedule and pay attention to vocational training and job creation for local labourers.

Nguyen Viet Ha, General Director of PepsiCo Vietnam Foods Company Limited, said the company will make efforts to implement the project on schedule.

The company will invest in expanding raw material areas in the locality and other northern provinces. The firm will also apply regenerative agriculture methods and digital technology, he added./.