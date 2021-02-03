Hotline: (024) 39411349
Perspectives of Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh

A plan on preserving the Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province has been announced, with T&T Group being the sponsor of the project.
VNA

  • An exterior perspective of the Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An province (Photo: Vietnamplus)

