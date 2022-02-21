Petrol prices continue to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre
Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
This is the fourth consecutive increase of petrol prices in 2022 and the fifth in a row, with total increase of nearly 3,500 VND per litre.
Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by 965 VND to a maximum of 26,287 VND (1.15 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 rose 961 VND to no more than 25,532 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S also rose to 20,801 VND per litre.
The management of petrol prices is due to the rise in the world petrol prices and to ensure the implementation of the goal of inflation control and market stabilisation from the beginning of 2022, support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to COVID-19, and encourage the use of biofuel to protect the environment./.