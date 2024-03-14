Petrol prices decrease slightly in latest adjustment
Petrol prices decreased slight from 3 pm on March 14, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices decreased slight from 3 pm on March 14, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
Specifically, the retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by 22 VND to 22,490 VND (0.91 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by 14 VND to 23,543 VND per litre
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and kerosene rose by 78 VND and 97 VND to 20,549 VND and 20,706 VND per litre, respectively.
Mazut is now sold at 16,432 VND per kg, 299 VND higher than the previous adjustment.
The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund./.