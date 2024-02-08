Petrol prices drop by up to 900 VND per litre
Petrol prices were slashed by up to 900 VND per litre by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance from 3pm on February 8.
Accordingly, the price of the popular type of RON 95 fell 900 VND to 23,260 VND (0.95 USD) per litre. Meanwhile, the price of E5 was decreased by 790 VND to 22,120 VND per litre.
Diesel oil is now priced at 20,700 VND per litre, down 290 VND.
In the latest fuel price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund for mazut oil only.
Businesses revised their petrol prices basing on this adjustment by the two ministries./.