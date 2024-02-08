Business Vinfast to introduce right-hand drive EV models to Indonesian market Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast will introduce right-hand drive EV models to the international market for the first time as part of its upcoming participation at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 slated for February 15 – 25.

Business Khanh Hoa seeks green light for high-tech marine farming project The People’s Committee of south central Khanh Hoa province has submitted a request to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to approve the project of “Piloting high-tech marine farming”, worth 1 trillion VND (41.1 million USD).

Business Bad debt recovery faces many challenges in 2024 The settlement of bad debts will face many difficulties this year as there are no legal regulations related to repossessing collateral assets, industry insiders said.