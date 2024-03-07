Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3 pm on March 7 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.



The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped 240 VND to 22,512 VND (0.91 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by 372 VND to 23,557 VND per litre



The prices of diesel and kerosene decreased 302 VND and 176 VND to 20,471 VND and 20,609 VND per litre, respectively.



Meanwhile, the price of 180CST 3.5S mazut increased 174 VND to 16,133 VND per kg.



The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund./.