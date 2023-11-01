Business Quality–based branding of fruits and vegetables to tap opportunities of UKVFTA for export expansion Quality and brand are recognised as decisive factors for Vietnam’s fruits and vegetables to tap the opportunities from the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and expand export to this highly demanding market, said Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (Vinafruit).

Business Number of newly-established firms up 21.7% in October Vietnam saw over 15,400 newly-established enterprises with total registered capital of 125.8 trillion VND (5.1 billion USD) and a registered workforce of 131,600 in October, up 21.7% in the number of firms, 7.4% in capital and 64.3% in the number of labourers over the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Hanoi’s ten-month CPI increases by 1.51% y-o-y Hanoi's consumer price index (CPI) in the first ten months of 2023 increased by 1.51% year on year, the municipal Statistics Department has reported.

Business S&P Global: Vietnam's PMI declines slightly amidst pick-up in demand The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) as reported by S&P Global, edged down to 49.6 in October from 49.7 in the previous month, indicating a second consecutive monthly decline in the manufacturing sector.