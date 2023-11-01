Petrol prices go up on November 1
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on November 1 decided to continue raising the retail prices of petrol products.
Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 rose by 249 VND to no more than 22,614 VND (0.92 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was up by 416 VND to 23,929 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel oil, kerosene and mazut were adjusted to 21,940 VND per litre, 22,305 VND per litre, and 16,240 VND a kilogramme, down 549 VND, 448 VND and 373 VND, respectively.
With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.