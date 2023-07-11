Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up
Gasoline prices have so far undergone 20 adjustments since the beginning of the year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of RON 95 petrol and all oil products increased in the latest adjustment on July 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The price of RON 95 rose by 69 VND per litre to 21,497 VND ($0.91 USD), while that of E5 RON 92 petrol went down 51 VND per litre to 20,419 VND (0.86 USD).
Meanwhile, 447 VND, 394 VND, and 665 VND were added to the prices of diesel oil, kerosene, and mazut, which now stand at 18,616 VND per litre, 18,320 VND per litre, and 15,288 VND per kilogram, respectively.
In this adjustment, the two ministries decided not to extract money from petrol and oil prices for the price stablisation fund.
Gasoline prices have so far undergone 20 adjustments since the beginning of the year./.
