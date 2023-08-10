Petrovietnam logs top-notch business outcomes in 7 months
An oil rig at the Su Tu Vang offshore oil field, which is operated by a joint venture between Petrovietnam and its foreign partners. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has maintained a high progress of production and business, with all targets overfulfilled by between 3 and 28%.
Petrovietnam General Director Le Manh Hung highlighted such outcomes were obtained amidst domestic and global challenges and complex developments.
The group’s July production of oil, gas, electricity, and ammonia exceeded the monthly plan by 15.5%, 37.3%, 47.8%, and 11.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, its petroleum production (excluding that of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC – NSRP for short) was 2.2 times the plan.
In the first seven months, Petrovietnam’s outputs of oil, gas, electricity, and ammonia amounted to 6.2 million tonnes, 4.79 billion cubic metres, 14.94 billion kWh, and 1.04 million tonnes. These figures represented excesses of 14.7%, 28.4%, 8.8%, and 10.7% compared to the targets. The petroleum production (excluding the NSRP’s output) hit 4.18 million tonnes, surpassing the plan by 25.3%.
Also in the period, the group earned revenue worth 495.7 trillion VND (20.8 billion USD), or 92% of the plan. It (excluding the NSRP) contributed to the state budget 78.3 trillion VND, 6% more than the set goal, completing the yearly plan five months ahead of schedule./.