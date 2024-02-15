World Cambodia logs 12 cases of monkeypox Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on February 15 issued a press release confirming the diagnosis of monkeypox on a man in Phnom Penh, the fourth case since February 11 and the 12th since July 2022.

World Singapore maintains forecast for economic growth at 1-3% in 2024 Singapore maintained its forecast for the economy to grow 1-3% in 2024, as it warned that downside risks to the global economy remain significant.

World Thailand plans to triple farmers’ incomes Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has sought approval for the upcoming fiscal budget of 411 billion THB (11.4 billion USD), more than three times higher than the previous budget, aiming to triple incomes of farmers within the next four years.

World Bangkok officials asked to work from home due to pollution Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials in Thailand have been instructed to work from home during February 15-16 to avoid harmful air pollution caused by dangerously high levels of PM2.5 across the capital.