Philippine landslide death toll rises to over 90
The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold mining village in Davao de Oro, the Philippines has climbed to 92 while rescue work is underway for tens of others, the local government reported on February 15.
Rescue work is underway. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Provincial officials said 36 people were still unaccounted for after the disaster on February 6.
Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides, and forcing many families to flee their homes.
The Philippines had the highest disaster risk among 193 countries and territories around the world, according to a global risk index in 2022. It suffers various storms that trigger floods and landslides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions./.