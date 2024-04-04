People clean their flooded homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Mateo, Rizal province on September 2022.(philstar.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Risk Index (WRI) 2023 put the Philippines at the number one for the most-disaster-prone country in the world, followed by Indonesia and India.

According to the report, the Philippines topped the list with the highest disaster risk worldwide point of 46.86/100 WRI, while Indonesia and India spotted at 43.5 and 41.52 WRI, respectively.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Located along the Pacific ring of fire, it is highly susceptible to seismic and volcanic risks. On average, the Southeast Asian country suffers 20 typhoons a year, many of which are powerful with great destructive power.

According to the World Risk Index 2022, country also ranked first among the world's most disaster-prone.

Similarly, Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the most volcanic countries in the world.

The World Risk Index ranks 193 countries and territories in terms of risk of natural disasters or vulnerability to extreme weather events such as earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, and droughts./.