Warships join Exercise SAMASAMA 2022 (Photo: Philippine Navy)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines, the UK, Canada, Japan and the US formally opened their annual bilateral navy-to-navy drills called “Exercise SAMASAMA” on October 2.



The Philippine Navy said this year's exercises are being conducted off the coast of the capital Manila and to the south of Luzon island, with the participation of over 1,800 soldiers.



The main activities include anti-submarine and surface ship combat operations, air defence and electronic warfare.



According to the US navy officials, the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey, along with a dry cargo ship and a P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft, will participate in the joint exercises hosted by the Philippines, which are set to run until October 13.



The Philippine Navy will also deploy a guided-missile destroyer for the exercises while the Maritime Self-Defence Force of Japan and the Royal Canadian Navy will also send guided-missile destroyers to the event.



The navies of Australia, France, Indonesia, and New Zealand also joined in by sending observers and military experts to the event./.