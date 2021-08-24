World Indonesia’s former minister jailed for COVID-19 graft Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a multi-million dollar COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on August 23.

World Regional countries still struggling with COVID-19 pandemic The Philippine Department of Health on August 23 recorded 18,332 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily surge since the pandemic broke out in the country.

World White House’s statement on US Vice President's visit to Vietnam US Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to Vietnam on August 24 as part of her first official tour of Asia.