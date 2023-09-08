Philippines, Australia elevate ties to strategic partnership
The Philippines and Australia on September 8 upgraded their ties from a comprehensive to a strategic partnership so as to consolidate collaboration across economy and security.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (R) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines and Australia on September 8 upgraded their ties from a comprehensive to a strategic partnership so as to consolidate collaboration across economy and security.
The agreement was sealed following a forum between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the latter’s official visit to the Southeast Asian country.
Earlier, Marcos thanked Albanese for his support for the Philippines, while the Australian Prime Minister expressed his hope that his visit will help elevate the bilateral ties to a new high.
In the framework of their strategic partnership, both nations will seek to expand collaboration across a spectrum of areas, from defence and security to climate change and education.
The Australian Prime Minister told the press that the elevation of the bilateral ties is an important symbol of the strength of the relationship and shared commitment to enhancing cooperation.
Albanese’s trip to Manila, part of a three-nation tour, was the first by an Australian Prime Minister to the Philippines in 20 years./.