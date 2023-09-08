World ASEAN reaps various economic achievements: Vietnamese official The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recorded many economic achievements in 2023 when Indonesia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, a Vietnamese official has said.

World Thailand intensifies efforts to mitigate El Nino effects Thailand’s government is stepping up efforts to address concerns about decreased rainfall and drought caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon that is affecting the country's agricultural sector.

World Singapore opens research centre to fight rising sea levels Singapore launched the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) on September 7 to find long-term solutions to protect it from the rise in sea levels from climate change that can put the country’s low-lying land at risk of inundation, according to Reuters.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit concludes in Indonesia The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 7 afternoon.