World EVFTA offers new prospects to European economies The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into effect on August 1, not only opens up opportunities to spur Vietnam's economy but also offers new prospects to European economies at a time of global financial uncertainties, according to the German press agency DPA.

World US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, as well as affirm the US’s support for Southeast Asian coastal states in upholding their sovereign rights and interests consistent with international law.

ASEAN Speech by Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh at ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered a speech while chairing an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony marking the 53rd founding anniversary of the association in Hanoi on August 7.

World Thai Vietjet commences 10th domestic service in Thailand Thai Vietjet has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ330 from capital city of Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative center of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country.