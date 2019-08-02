A view of a El Nido beach (Source: newsinfo.inquirer.net)

- El Nido beaches on the Philippines’ western island province of Palawan will remain open to tourists while a sixth-month cleanup is underway to restore the pristine beauty of the resort area.As one of the world’s best resorts, El Nido is famous for its limestone formations, astonishing fine white sand beaches and turquoise waters.The Philippines is undertaking a massive cleanup of El Nido after waters in some parts of the islands are found to be contaminated with human waste.Speaking to the local media on August 1, Philippine Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said swimming and boating will be banned in some parts of the islands.Cimatu warned establishments in El Nido to follow the environmental laws or these establishments will be shut down.He added that he has ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force that will look into violations of establishments in El Nido.He said the task force should also include in its report the establishments who are operating without a permit, without accreditation from the tourism department, and those who put up resorts in the timberlands without permits from the government.There might be some closure of establishments violating relevant laws, he stated.Last year, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the shutdown the world-class Boracay island resort in the central Philippines. He accused the island’s hotels, restaurants and other businesses of dumping sewage directly into the sea and turning it into a “cesspool.”After the six-month rehabilitation, Boracay reopened in October 2018.-VNA