World Vietnam village to be built in hometown of coach Park Hang-seo Authorities of Sancheong county, South Gyeongsang prefecture in southeast of the Republic of Korea, the hometown of the head coach of the Vietnamese football team Park Hang-seo, plans to build a Vietnam village to attract more Vietnamese tourists.

World India conference discusses challenges, perspectives in East Sea The East Sea was the theme of a conference held in New Delhi, India, on November 29 with current challenges and future perspectives in the waters under focus.

World Thailand’s paddy output to decline in 2019-2020 season Thailand's annual paddy production is forecast at 27-28 million tonnes in the 2019-2020 season, weighed down by a drop in production for the second crop because of flooding and drought.

World Singapore launches first brain bank Singapore’s first national brain bank has been launched with the aim of becoming a research repository for brain and spinal cord tissues from donors.