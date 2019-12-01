Philippines evacuates residents as typhoon strengthens
The Philippines on December 1 began evacuating thousands of people as powerful typhoon Kammuri is strengthening, said local officials.
Typhoon Kammuri entered the Philippine territory on November 30 evening, shortly before the opening ceremony of the SEA Games 30 (Photo: Inquirer)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippines on December 1 began evacuating thousands of people as powerful typhoon Kammuri is strengthening, said local officials.
The typhoon entered the Philippine territory on November 30 evening, shortly before the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
It is forecast that the storm will further strengthen, bringing heavy rain and strong winds in the next two days, threatening SEA Games venues.
It is packing gusts of 170 kilometres (105 miles) per hour and maximum sustained winds of 140 kph.
More than 800 families (about 3,000 to 4,000 people) are already in evacuation centres, mostly in schools and gymnasiums in Camarines Norte, the disaster management office of the province said.
Local officials are ere still evacuating people to different areas so the number is expected to rise, the office added.
Most of those evacuated live in coastal areas and low-lying places where flash floods and landslides are possible due to heavy rains that will be brought by the typhoon.
According to the SEA Games 30 organising committee, the country’s authorities have put forth many plans to deal with the typhoon, including the possible cancellation of scheduled outdoor competitions on Luzon island in the north of the country.
Due to the storm, many schools and government offices will temporarily shut down on December 2-3./.