World Wildfires rampant in northern Thailand According to Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), the recent outbreak of wildfires in the country has put an estimated 160,000 hectares in 10 northern provinces at risk, marking a critical environmental and humanitarian crisis.

World Thailand unveils roadmap to boost economy Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on February 22 unveiled plans to boost the national economy, with key policies including tourism promotion and electronic vehicle development.

World Thailand offers additional incentives to encourage businesses switch to electric vehicles Thailand is set to introduce special tax reductions for users of electric trucks and buses to encourage businesses to switch to green vehicles.

World Asia’s five little tigers set to take flight: expert Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Thailand are Asia’s little tigers that are set to take flight, wrote Janet Pau, executive director of the Asia Business Council in an article published by the South China Morning Post on February 21.