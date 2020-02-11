World Thai army chief apologises for mass shooting by soldier Thailand’s Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong on February 11 apologised for the mass shooting by a soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima province last week.

World Deliveries from China to Thailand delayed due to coronavirus outbreak Thai e-commerce and logistics operators said the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has hampered parcel deliveries from China, and they are working to ensure access and rein in the prices of disease-prevention accessories such as face masks and hand sanitiser.

World Damnoen Saduak Floating Market merchants send support to China The outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected the tourism sector in Thailand as the number of Chinese tourists has dropped significantly. At Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi, merchants have offered their support to the people of Wuhan as they encounter this crisis, while awaiting the return of Chinese tourists.

World US provides medical supplies for Laos The US government said on February 10 that it had provided health supplies for Laos in the first delivery from a pledge of up to 100 million USD in global assistance to fight the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).