Philippines, US hold joint naval exercise
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines and the US on October 3 kicked off their joint naval exercise named KAMANDAG.
KAMANDAG, an acronym in the Filipino for "cooperation of the warriors of the sea", involved 2,550 American and 530 Filipino troops.
Taking place on the Philippines’s Luzon island, it includes island-based exercises in amphibious landings, live fire and humanitarian assistance.
Japan and the Republic of Korea also participated in the exercise as observers.
The event lasts until October 14./.
