Phillipines: Storm Vamco leaves one dead, three missing
Torrential rains from storm Vamco lashed provinces in the Philippines’ main Luzon island on November 11, leaving one dead and three missing.
Storm Vamco causes damage to the Philippines (Photo: Reuters)
The Office of Civil Defence, the state disaster management body, said three fishermen were reported missing in Camarines Norte province, southeast of Manila.
Television footage showed that many areas in Luzon are under water due to storm Vamco, the 22nd tropical cyclone that hit the country this year.
The local media also reported a landslide in Albay province and a rockslide in Catanduanes, an island province in the Bicol region stricken by super typhoon Goni early this month.
Storm Vamco slammed the Philippines as relief workers scramble to help hungry villagers rendered homeless by Goni.
The Philippines evacuated thousands in the coastal villages due to possible storm surge and flash flood.
Vamco made landfall in Polillo Island in Quezon province on November 12 morning. PAGASA, the state weather bureau, said the typhoon packed sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 195 kilometers per hour.
Philippine officials urged people to be vigilant, warning the typhoon will bring destructive winds and intense with at times torrential rainfall in vast areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, the Bicol region, the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, and parts of Eastern Samar province in the central Philippines.
Storm Vamco blew into the country 11 days after super typhoon Goni, one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country this year, left a trail of destruction and killed at least 22.
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, including active volcanoes, frequent earthquakes, and an average of 20 typhoons a year, causing floods and landslides.
The Philippines lost 463 billion PHP (roughly 9.56 billion USD) in damage to natural disasters from 2010 to 2019, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority./.