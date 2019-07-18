A press conference is held in Hanoi on July 17 to launch a photo competition named "Challenge for Change". (Photo: VNA)



– A photo contest named “Challenge for Change” will be inviting entries from July 22 to August 25 as part of efforts to encourage actions on climate change among young people.The competition, themed “the youth commit to cope with climate change”, is organised by the EU Delegation to Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Embassy of France.Entries can be submitted individually or by groups. Each entry can consist of two to five before-and-after photos featuring the idea, location and how an activity, a model or a project is done to implement an action or a commitment in response to climate change.Award ceremony will take place during the Climate Diplomacy Week held by the EU Delegation to Vietnam in September.Speaking at a press conference to launch the contest, head of the organising committee Nguyen Binh Minh said the competition provides an opportunity for young people to show their creativity through solutions to cope with climate change. Via the event, these ideas and solutions will be promoted among young people and the community to increase public awareness of the national and global issues.The competition is initiated after the so-called #trashtag challenge has gone viral earlier this year. The challange inspires people around the world to clean up rubbish in public areas and post before-and-after pictures on social media.Over a week after the trend began gaining popularity in March, thousands of people worldwide have posted photos and videos on social media, showing themselves cleaning up beaches, parks, schools and streets. –VNA