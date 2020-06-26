Photo exhibition highlights daily life during COVID-19
A photo exhibition featuring everyday moments in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic opened at Ly Thai To Park near Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi on June 26.
At the photo exhibition (Photo: VNA)
On display are over 100 photos and photo sets divided into five themes: disease prevention, Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, education, the health sector on the frontlines, and people responding to disease prevention and control measures.
The images give an overview of Vietnam’s fight against the pandemic and the efforts of the Party, the political system, and the people.
President of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) Vu Quoc Khanh said that to show life in the country as the disease took hold, the VAPA called on photographers and photojournalists nationwide to submit works for the exhibition. There were 2,748 entries received, including 2,491 single shots and 257 photo sets, from 406 photographers and photojournalists in 52 cities and provinces around Vietnam.
VAPA chose 104 entries, including 38 photo sets, after consulting with experts from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.
After Hanoi, the association plans to hold the exhibition elsewhere to continue raising public awareness about COVID-19 prevention and control./.