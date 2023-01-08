At the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A photo exhibition, entitled “Youths with homeland seas and islands”, opened at Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang on January 7.



On display are over 140 photos and documents featuring the history of establishing Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), activities to safeguard Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands in the current period, and the bond between youths with homeland seas and islands.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of Hoang Sa Exhibition House Le Tien Cong said the event aims to popularise information on the country's seas and islands as well as youths’ aspirations in association with them, as part of a strategy to turn Vietnam into a country strong and rich in seas for sustainable and prosperous development.



The event will last till January 12./.