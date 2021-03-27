Photo exhibition marks 60 years of Vietnam – Morocco diplomatic ties
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong receives President of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki during the latter's official visit to Vietnam (Hanoi, December 19, 2017) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - In celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Kingdom of Morocco (March 27, 1961 - March 27, 2021), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Vietnam have coordinated to organise an online exhibition featuring 20 photos of high-level diplomatic activities between the two countries, selected from VNA’s photo archive.
The photos are being displayed on the official website of the Moroccan Embassy in Vietnam (http://moroccoembassy.vn/) from March 27 to April 30 and on the VNA portal (http://vnanet.vn).
Although the number of photos is not large, they help demonstrate the important strides forward in the two countries’ political relations, most notably high-level meetings.
Mutual high-ranking visits reflect the two countries’ wish to promote the friendship and cooperation between their parliaments, States, and people, as well as their resolve to continue bringing into play and capitalising on the opportunities and huge potential so as to jointly enhance bilateral cooperation and relations.
In 2006, Vietnam and Morocco opened their embassies in each other’s capitals - an important milestone in bilateral ties.
Within the framework of the Francophone community, Vietnam and Morocco have carried out a number of practical cooperation activities. In recent years, the Moroccan Embassy has taken part in the sponsorship of the “Young Francophone Reporters” contest held by Le Courrier du Vietnam, a VNA newspaper.
VNA and the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) established a partnership in 2008. Via their news, the two agencies have continually made practical contributions to the intensification of cooperation and, especially, acted as a bridge linking Vietnamese and Moroccan businesses who wish to seek opportunities to tap into their respective sides’ potential and people-to-people exchanges.
The photo exhibition, part of a series of events held this year to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, expresses the respect for the sound traditional ties between Vietnam and Morocco./.