Business Binh Duong seeks ADB’s cooperation in various fields Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Truc had a working session with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on November 17, discussing cooperation orientation in development of smart cities, environmental protection, energy and job creation in the next five years.

Business Reference exchange rate continue going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND per USD on November 18, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Bac Ninh steps up trade cooperation with Malaysia Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa pledged to help businesses in Vietnam’s northern Bac Ninh province join the Halal industry during her meeting with Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang on November 17.