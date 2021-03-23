At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s border areas opened in Hanoi on March 23.



On showcase are 100 outstanding works, including 21 award-winning photos of a contest of the same theme held previously.



They introduce the landscape and people living in Vietnam’s border areas, as well as their daily lives, production activities, cultural festivals and folk art forms of ethnic minority groups.



The photos also feature activities of border soldiers who stand ready to protect Vietnam’s sovereignty and security, along with cultural and trade exchanges of people in border areas.

Visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition also aims to raise public awareness of border demarcation, management, and sovereignty, thereby strengthening people’s trust in and support for the Party and State.

The event will run until March 28.



In addition to Hanoi, the event will be organised in Ninh Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Gia Lai and Kien Giang provinces, and Ho Chi Minh City./.