Photo exhibition showcases Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - More than 100 photos depicting how Vietnam combated COVID-19 are on display in Phan Boi Chau Park in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue’s capital, Hue city.
The photos give an insight into prevention and control efforts, education, and health care amid the pandemic, as well as people’s engagement in the fight.
According to the President of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), Vu Quoc Khanh, to show life in the country as the disease took hold, the association called on photographers and photojournalists nationwide to submit works for the exhibition. There were 2,748 entries, including 2,491 single shots and 257 photo sets, from 406 photographers and photojournalists in 52 cities and provinces around Vietnam.
VAPA chose 104 entries, including 38 photo sets, after consulting with experts from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.
The three-day exhibition is open until July 19.
Before reaching Hue, it was also held in Ly Thai To Park near Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi last month./.