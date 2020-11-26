Culture - Sports Run for the Heart race comes back virtually The 8th Run for the Heart race, an annual event to support disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases, is taking place virtually, meaning it can reach runners from across the nation.

Culture - Sports Preserving the heritage of men’s traditional ao dai When talk turns to the Vietnamese ao dai, most people would imagine beautiful women wearing the traditional outfit. Few would know, however, that it was initially designed for men. Through history’s ups and downs, the men’s ao dai relinquished its crown and is now worn must less often in everyday life.

Culture - Sports Swiss music box features Vietnam’s national anthem “The Marching Song”, the national anthem of Vietnam composed by musician Van Cao, is featured on a music box by Reuge, a leading global manufacturer of traditional musical devices based in Switzerland.

Culture - Sports Pianist to perform to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday Pianist Nguyen Duc Anh, who earned a master’s degree at Freiburg Conservatory of Music in Germany, will perform in a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at the HCM City Opera House on November 28.