Photos depict cultural diversity of Vietnam
The awards ceremony and exhibition of the Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 were held in Hanoi on November 25, with 28 photos showing the cultural diversity across Vietnam on display.
The exhibition of the Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 is underway at the TOONG co-working space in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Pham Thi Thanh Huong, chief of the culture unit at the UNESCO Hanoi Office, said after three months since the contest was launched, organisers have received more than 2,000 photos from 256 applicants in six countries.
Most of the entries have very high quality, reflecting the beauty of heritage and cultural landscapes, people-to-people connectivity, as well as the harmony between human and the nature, she said, noting that the contest aims to raise public awareness of cultural diversity which should be considered a type of resource for sustainable development.
The entries will help create a rich photo archive for UNESCO to introduce the values and beauty of the Vietnamese culture to international friends, she added.
German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner said the contest, themed “Showing we care, Sharing our vision on culture diversity”, is part of a Vietnamese cultural preservation project implemented by UNESCO, and it offers his country a chance to engage more in the preservation of cultural heritage in Vietnam.
He said the contest exceeded organisers’ expectation and that the more than 2,000 entries created a “kaleidoscope” of the cultural beauty and creativity in Vietnam.
At the event, the top three prizes were awarded to “Ban nghe” (Workmates) by Dinh Cong Tam, “Buc hoa ven bien” (Seaside picture) by Ngo Thi Thu Ba, and “Du lich sinh thai rung dua ngap man Bay Mau” (Bay Mau coconut forest) by Phan Vu Trong.
The 25 photos winning the consolation prize and advancing to the final round were also honoured at the event.
The exhibition of the Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 will last through December 2 at the TOONG co-working space at No 5 Dien Bien Phu street in Hanoi./.