Photos on Dien Bien Phu Victory, Dien Bien Phu in the Air on display
Visitors to the photo exhibition (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition, themed “From Dien Bien Phu in 1954 to Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972,” is being held at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien from March 22-27.
The exhibition is among a series of activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
On display are 150 photos divided into three parts. The first part, themed “Dien Bien Phu Victory in 1954,” introduces 60 photos of Dien Bien Phu stronghold, strategic decisions, outstanding battles, and developments and significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
The second part with a total of 50 photos focuses on the so-called Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972, depicting the US’s plot of conducting air raid in northern provinces using B-52 fighters, the sound guidelines of the Party, the hardships and sacrifices of Vietnamese troops and people in the battle that lasted 12 days and nights which forced the US Government to resume negotiations and sign the Paris Agreement in 1973.
Forty photos in the last part introduce today’s Hanoi and Dien Bien province, cultural features, and important events in the localities.
The exhibition aims to inspire visitors’ pride, self-respect, and responsibility for firmly protecting the Fatherland./.