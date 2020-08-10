Phu Quoc promotes eco-agriculture in combination with tourism
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang has invested in eco-agriculture in combination with services and tourism, aiming to create more tourism products by 2025, with a vision towards 2030.
Huynh Thanh Minh, head of the district’s economic bureau, said the locality has worked to link agricultural firms with farming households and travel companies to promote the model, while intensifying the communications work to introduce its products to visitors.
Competent agencies have been tasked with signing long-term contracts with businesses and investors in high-tech agriculture and tourism, and facilitating the farmstay model.
Phu Quoc has also promoted collective brand names for its agricultural products and improve personnel quality in service of agriculture-based tourism.
Currently, there are 21 models where science-technology are applied in agricultural and fishery production in Phu Quoc, Minh said, adding that many households have turned local fruits into specialties.
However, rural tourism in Phu Quoc has yet to match its potential and advantages due to the lack of planning, connectivity and investment, the official said./.