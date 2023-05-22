Destinations Conquering Fansipan – the "Roof of Indochina” For those enchanted by the allure of Southeast Asia and the majestic beauty of the Northwest region of Vietnam, conquering Mount Fansipan - the Roof of Indochina, is hailed as the pinnacle of every adventurous expedition.

Travel Co To islands hold huge potential for tourism development With 30 islets, Co To island district off Quang Ninh province is considered among the 10 most beautiful islands for tourism in Vietnam. The islets boast long coastlines, smooth white sand, spectacular landscapes and sea breezy cool temperatures.

Travel Switzerland funds sustainable tourism development project in Can Tho Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 17 had a working session with a delegation of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to discuss the implementation of a sustainable tourism development project funded by the Swiss Government in Vietnam in 2023-2027.

Travel Hanoi hotels bounce back with surge in visitors Hanoi’s hotel market is experiencing a period of recovery as it caters to a surge in domestic and international arrivals, which have pushed up occupancy rates and improved business performance.