Phu Quoc welcomes first international cruise ship after COVID-19
Italy’s cruise ship COSTA SERENA on May 21 docked at Duong Dong wharf, Phu Quoc city, Kien Giang province, after departing from Thailand.
Italy’s cruise ship COSTA SERENA (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – Italy’s cruise ship COSTA SERENA on May 21 docked at Duong Dong wharf, Phu Quoc city, Kien Giang province, after departing from Thailand.
This was the first international cruise ship returning to Phu Quoc city after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-star ship carries 3,500 tourists from 18 countries, mainly from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and some European countries, along with 1,056 crew members.
During their stay, visitors went sightseeing and shopping at tourist attractions on Phu Quoc island. At 5pm the same day, they left Phu Quoc, continuing their journey.
After a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phu Quoc tourism sector is stepping up promotion activities, building quality products, and focusing on training high-quality human resources to better serve visitors./.