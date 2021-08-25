Phu Yen man sentenced to 10 years in prison for subversive activities
The People’s Court of the south central province of Phu Yen on August 25 sentenced Ngo Cong Tru, a resident in Hoa Binh 1 commune of Tay Hoa district, to 10 years in prison on the charge of “engaging in activities to overthrow the people's administration” in accordance with Clause 1 of Article 109 of the Penal Code 2015.
According to an indictment by the Phu Yen People's Procuracy, when living in HCM City and Phu Yen between June 2020 and January 2021, Tru volunteered to join the US-based called "Chinh phu quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi" (Provisional National Government of Vietnam) led by Dao Minh Quan despite being aware that it is an exiled reactionary organisation.
Via his social media accounts, the 33-year-old Tru posted contents defaming Vietnamese leaders, and persuaded his family members to join the so-called "Chinh phu quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi" which aims to overthrow the leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam and destroy the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and then elect Quan as the president of the so-called "De tam Viet Nam cong hoa" (Third Republic of Vietnam).
In February, police in Phu Yen launched legal proceedings against and detained Tru to investigate his role in “activities to overthrow the people’s administration,” under Clause 1, Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code./.
