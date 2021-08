The People’s Court of the south central province of Phu Yen on August 25 sentenced Ngo Cong Tru, a resident in Hoa Binh 1 commune of Tay Hoa district, to 10 years in prison on the charge of “engaging in activities to overthrow the people's administration” in accordance with Clause 1 of Article 109 of the Penal Code 2015 According to an indictment by the Phu Yen People's Procuracy, when living in HCM City and Phu Yen between June 2020 and January 2021, Tru volunteered to join the US-based called "Chinh phu quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi" (Provisional National Government of Vietnam) led by Dao Minh Quan despite being aware that it is an exiled reactionary organisation.