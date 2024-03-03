NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of Phu Yen provincial Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – Phu Yen province holds potential to become one of the major tourist hubs of Vietnam and the south central region and it needs to further tap cultural factors for tourism development, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, Hue praised the province for its socio-economic achievements, especially a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 9.16% last year, ranking 10th nationwide and third among 14 localities in the central region.

In 2023, the total investment capital realised in the province reached over 24 trillion VND (973.4 million USD), an increase of 25.8% over the same period. The province paid much attention to infrastructure development, cultural promotion, ensuring social security and social welfare, employment, and labour market development.

Hue said the province needs to identify industrial production as one of its main and key driving forces and call on strategic investors. It should focus on high-tech agriculture and well manage seafood exploitation.

As 2024 is the year for the province and the whole country to strive to achieve the set targets, the NA Chairman asked Phu Yen to give priority to infrastructure development, particularly in the field of transportation.

He asked the province to take drastic measures to speed up land clearance and remove difficulties and obstacles for key projects, especially the Eastern North-South Expressway component project passing through the province; improve investment and business environment, leadership, management and administration capacity of party committees and authorities at all levels; and promote administrative reforms.



On the occasion, the top legislator mobilised 10 billion VND to build a school and 5 billion VND to build 100 charity houses in the province.

Earlier the same day, Hue and the delegation inspected the anti-erosion embankment along Xom Ro beach in Phu Dong ward, Tuy Hoa city. The construction of the 1 km-long embankment at a cost of 150 billion VND is expected to be completed in August 2024./.