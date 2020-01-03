Pianist Dang Thai Son to be judge at int’l piano contest
World-renowned concert pianist Dang Thai Son has been invited to be a judge at the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in 2020 in Poland.
World-renowned concert pianist Dang Thai Son performs at a programme (Source: VNA)
Son was the winner at the 10th edition of the event in 1980.
According to the Fryderyk Chopin Institute, over 500 young artists, with half of them from Asia, have registered for this year’s competition.
A committee will select one third of the candidates eligible to participate in the preliminary round in April, which will select 80 artists to perform at the competition from October 2-21.
The winner of the 17th competition was Cho Seong-Jin from the Republic of Korea.
Initiated in 1927 in Poland’s capital Warsaw, the world-renowned competition is held every five years for contestants aged between 16 and 30. It always draws a large number of pianists from Asian countries. /.